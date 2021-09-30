Sharon Stone Shines in a Glittery Dress and Crystal-Covered Sandals at ‘No Time to Die’ Movie Premiere

Sharon Stone attends the "No Time to Die" movie premiere at the Monte-Carlo Opera.

Sharon Stone arrived at the Monaco movie premiere of “No Time to Die” in true James Bond style. The “Basic Instinct” star opted for a Dolce & Gabbana silver midi glitter-encrusted sleeveless dress featuring straps coated with stones. To complete this elegant look, the legendary actress stepped into a pair of sparkly ankle-strap sandals covered in crystals featuring thin straps and an asymmetric toe.

The actress’ footwear was a smart choice for the red carpet given that the film is all about glamour and action. In addition, she added shiny accessories, including emerald green statement rings and a jewel-encrusted silver clutch.

Sharon Stone poses on the red carpet of “No Time to Die” movie premiere. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

In recent months, many celebrities have celebrated the start of indoor events with glittery sandals, including Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum and Christine Quinn. This style has made a powerful statement at VIP events like Cannes Film Festival, Paris Fashion Week, Dolce & Gabbana show and the Met Gala.

Sharon Stone dazzles in a shimmery Dolce & Gabbana dress with crystal-embellished sandals on the red carpet of the “No Time to Die” movie premiere. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to red carpet events, Stone always portrays herself with elegance and grace. From her gold shimmery dress at Zurich Film Festival to her violet Dolce & Gabbana gown at the Prince Albert and Princess Charlene Gala, it is evident the actress focuses on elevating haute couture.

Some of her go-to brands, which are styled by Paris Libby, include Thom Browne, Chopard, Garcons Infideles, DSquared2 and Christian Louboutin.

Earlier this year, Stone was awarded the Commandeur de l’Ordes des Arts et Lettres, given to artists and writers who contribute to expanding French culture and art around the world.

Upgrade your party shoes with these jewel-encrusted heels as inspired by Sharon Stone.

