Scarlett Johansson Sparkles in Rhinestone Bustier & Swarovski Crystal-Embellished Pumps at American Cinematheque Awards

Scarlett Johansson was ready for business in a chic Versace white suit as she was honored with American Cinematheque Award last night in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Scarlett Johansson wears Versace with Gianvito Rossi pumps at the 2021 Cinematheque Awards on Nov. 18, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA Before the festivities, she made a sparkling arrival on the red carpet. The actress wore a rhinestone-embellished bustier with a white blazer and matching trousers by Versace. Her shoes glimmered as well. The “Avengers” star wore Gianvito Rossi’s Rania pumps featuring clusters of Swarovski crystals. The footwear is designed with mesh suede inserts set on a 4-inch stiletto heel.

She posed alongside her husband, Colin Jost, who made an apt choice in a black tuxedo with dress shoes.

Scarlett Johansson wears Versace with Gianvito Rossi pumps at the 2021 Cinematheque Awards on Nov. 18, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA Detail of Scarlett Johansson’s Gianvito Rossi pumps. CREDIT: MEGA Pointed-toe pumps have become one of this year’s most popular styles, now that live events and a desire for glamorous dressing have returned. The shoe gives most looks a sharper appearance, thanks to its thin heels and triangular toes. In addition to Johansson, stars including Bella Thorne and Angelina Jolie have worn the style from Amina Muaddi and more top brands in recent weeks.

Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost 35th Annual American Cinematheque Awards on Nov. 18, 2021. CREDIT: MEGA Johansson’s go-to rotation of shoes for red carpets and appearances often include pointed-toe pumps. Though her appearances during high-profile events have been rare in the past year, her feminine style has gained a sleeker edge and amplified glamour from sandals, platforms and artsy heels.

