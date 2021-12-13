Scarlett Johansson Blossoms in Floral Mini Dress & Crystal-Covered Sandals at ‘Sing 2’ Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Scarlett Johansson brightened up the carpet at the “Sing 2” premiere on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Scarlett Johansson wears Aquazzura’s Tequila sandals at the “Sing 2” premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 12, 2021. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Johansson and Tori Kelly, who also stars in the animated film and Reese Witherspoon, were all thinking pink for the event. Johansson wore a strapless corseted mini dress. The floral design was complete with a silver chain belt that wrapped around her waist. She opted for minimal accessories and pulled her blond locs back into a bun.

Her footwear choice was the highlight of her ensemble. The “Black Widow” star complemented her short garment with a pair of bejeweled sandals by Aquazzura. The brand’s Tequila sandal featured a slightly pointed-toe, crystal accents around the ankle, and a 4-inch stiletto heel. They retail for $1,350.

When it comes to fashion, the “Under the Skin” actress is known for wearing custom looks. She is always willing to take risks with her outfit choices. Johansson has been one to watch ever since her first big role in 2001’s “Ghost World.” Since then, she has become a style icon for channeling old Hollywood glamour.

On the footwear front, Johansson tends to lean towards pointed-toe pumps and embellished heels. Though her appearances during high-profile events have been rare in the past year, her feminine style has gained a sleeker edge and amplified glamour from sandals, platforms and artsy heels. The “Avengers” star recently stepped out in Gianvito Rossi’s Rania pumps featuring clusters of Swarovski crystals. The footwear includes mesh suede inserts set on a 4-inch stiletto heel.

