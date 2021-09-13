Saweetie Looks Like an Early 2000s Style Icon in a Peek-a-Boo Gown & Wrap Sandals at 2021 Met Gala

Saweetie channeled red carpet trends of the early 2000s at tonight’s Met Gala.

The “Tap In” musician arrived at the 2021 Met Gala in New York in a bold cutout design courtesy of Christian Cowan. The statement-making piece featured open panels across the torso with a high-leg slit, all formed in a glittering pink fabric covered with endless crystals. The train of the gown paid homage to Saweetie’s own form of American history with flags that honored her Black American and Filipino heritage.

Saweetie attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Saweetie’s sandals. CREDIT: AP

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s own beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans of the trend for summer.

On her feet, the “My Type” artist herself modeled square-toe sandals with a buzzy wrap heel, bearing resemblance to designs from René Caovilla.

The “Best Friend” rapper’s style repertoire includes everything from sleek designer gowns to trendy oversize T-shirt styles with must-have sneakers. As for personal taste, you can find the star in even more pieces from Christian Louboutin as well as from Brandon Maxwell, Hermès and more top brands.

Saweetie’s fashion experience extends beyond stylish red carpet ensembles, chic off-duty outfits and on-screen looks since she even has experience with showing looks at New York Fashion Week. The 28-year-old artist debuted her first collaboration with PrettyLittleThing at NYFW spring ’20, bringing out a star-studded crowd including Nicky and Paris Hilton, Ashanti and more. Most recently, Saweetie joined forces with the brand for her third capsule filled with winter-ready pieces as well as worked with Australian eyewear brand Quay for a drop of summer-chic shades.

