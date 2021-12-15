Saweetie Is Holiday-Chic in Chanel Snowflake Crop Top, Leggings and Mary Jane Pumps for iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Saweetie makes a jumpsuit look so fashion-forward when the “Icy Chain” rapper was spotted while arriving at the iHeartRadio Q102 Jingle Ball in Washington, D.C., yesterday evening.

Ensemble-wise, Saweetie opted for a blue Chanel jumpsuit that featured ombre blue and white snowflakes. She accessorized the outfit with a small blue and black Chanel bag and a series of chunky and shiny necklaces, including a Chanel choker.

Rapper Saweetie arrives at Jingle Ball in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 14. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

A closer look at Saweetie’s blue Mary Jane pumps. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it came down to footwear, Saweetie slipped on a pair of matching blue Mary Jane pumps that incorporated a strap across the foot and a blingy buckle.

Saweetie is known for having an edgy and trendy style. The rapper’s Instagram feed shows pictures of her in pieces from brands like Dior, Chanel, Juicy Couture and Lapointe. Usually, she wears silhouettes like halter tops, bodycon dresses, flowy skirts, slouchy sweatshirts and baggy pants.

The rapper is also a fan of early-aughts fashion and often wears trends from the era. Aside from her usual luxury labels, she also supports new names in fashion like Usama Ishtay and Brandon Blackwood. On the footwear front, Saweetie has a varying taste from sharp pumps, sleek boots and fun heeled sandals. When she graces red carpets, Saweetie wears over-the-top, flowy gowns from fashion houses like Giambattista Valli and Christian Cowan.

Saweetie has also ventured into the fashion industry and became the new face of Crocs.

Flip through the gallery to see 14 of Saweetie’s best style moments.

