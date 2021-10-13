Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and More Bring Classic Glamour to ‘Succession’ Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet

“Succession” fever is in full swing, just days away from the premiere of the Emmy Award-winning show’s third season. To commemorate the occasion, HBO hosted a glamorous premiere party at the Museum of Natural History in New York City.

The satirical drama focuses on the rivalries between Roy family siblings Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Siobhan (Sarah Snook) and Connor (Alan Ruck) as they position themselves to overtake their father Logan (Brian Cox)’s media empire, Waystar RoyCo. The family’s extended members also pivot to elevate their own statuses as well, including the siblings’ cousin Greg Hirsch (Nicholas Braun), stepmother Marcia Roy (Hiam Abbass) and brother-in-law Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfayden). The show also highlights topics like influence, wealth and classism within New York society, as well as the fields of business, politics and media.

HBO’s third season premiere brought out sharply dressed celebrities for a splashy party at the Museum of Natural History. Stars like Sarah Snook and Justin Lupe brought both classically glamorous and bold dresses to the red carpet, paired with strappy sandals. Nicholas Braun and Kieran Culkin also appeared in dapper suiting worn with classic loafers. Jeremy Strong, who plays protagonist Kendall, was also seen in a more causal take on the classic suit, worn with a T-shirt and silver jewelry.

Snook stepped out in evergreen glamour on the red carpet. The actress paired a strapless ribbed black dress with a classic red lipstick and delicate diamond jewelry. Her look was complete with silky black ankle-strap sandals.

Culkin hit the premiere in a sleek take on suiting. The actor wore a slim-fitting black and silver-striped suit by Saint Laurent, paired with a classic white shirt and skinny black tie — as well as a beaded bracelet and shiny black loafers.

Braun took to the red carpet in dapper style. The actor, who plays fan-favorite character Greg, wore a sharp dark blue suit with a white shirt, navy tie and classic black lace-up oxfords.

Actress Justine Lupe took a daring approach to formal style. The actress posed in a red cutout dress with a button-up neckline and delicate silver jewelry, as well as versatile black platform sandals.

Jeremy Strong, who portrays heir Kendall Roy in the hit show, dressed in slightly bohemian style for the show’s premiere. Strong wore a classic black suit and dark brown oxfords to the premiere. His look was complete with a ribbed beige top and large silver and gold pendant necklace.

