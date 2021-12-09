Sarah Jessica Parker Pays Homage to Carrie Bradshaw in Dramatic Tulle Dress and Bubblegum Pink Pumps at ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere

The moment that fashion lovers across the world have been waiting for has finally arrived — the “And Just Like That” red carpet premiere.

Sarah Jessica Parker at the premiere of HBO’s “And Just Like That” at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The queen of footwear herself, Sarah Jessica Parker, arrived tonight in NY in a very Carrie Bradshaw ensemble. The actress sported a gray gown with a fitted bodice top, a layered pattern and a sweetheart neckline. The bottom of the Oscar de la Renta dress featured a dramatic puffed-up skirt complete with sparkly floral embellishments.

Sarah Jessica Parker at the premiere of HBO’s “And Just Like That” at the Museum of Modern Art, Dec. 8, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The 56-year-old’s dress also paid homage to her character. One half of her dress featured a dusty pink tulle section, reminiscent of the iconic ensemble Parker wears in the original opening credits of “Sex and the City.” The “Hocus Pocus” actress topped off the outfit with a gray, sheer translucent cape with sequin embroidery.

She accessorized with two-layered statement crystal necklaces, one in pink and one in silver and mismatched earrings.

For footwear, Parker wore a pair of bubblegum pink pointed-toe pumps with a slightly metallic tone, crystal detailing at the counter and thin stiletto heels that gave the star some height.

Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and James Wilkie Broderick at the premiere of HBO’s “And Just Like That” at the Museum of Modern Art, Dec. 8, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Parker was joined by her husband, Mathew Broderick, and their son, James Wilkie Broderick.

She also posed for photos with Chris Noth.

Chris Noth, left, and Sarah Jessica Parker attend the premiere of HBO’s “And Just Like That” at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

“And Just Like That” reunites beloved “Sex and the City” characters Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) navigating friendships and romance after the HBO series ended in 2004. The reboot comes 11 years after the release of the “Sex and the City 2” movie in 2010. “And Just Like That” will debut on HBO Max on Dec. 9.

