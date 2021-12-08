Sarah Hyland Gets Dramatic in Two-Piece Dress and Sky-High Louboutins at People’s Choice Awards 2021

Sarah Hyland brought all-white drama to the red carpet tonight at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

The “Modern Family” star arrived with fiancee Wells Adams in a white two-piece dress by Vera Wang. The actress’ sleek number included a puffed miniskirt, as well as a matching top with an exaggerated flounce. One sleeve included an off-the-shoulder style, as well. Hyland referred to her look as having a “Parisian” appearance on E!. The star accessorized with white floral earrings for an elegant finish, as well as layered diamond rings.

Sarah Hyland arrives at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams arrive at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

When it came to shoes, Hyland wore a pair of towering Christian Louboutin peep-toe pumps. The “Geek Charming” star wore a white style with curved uppers and thin ankle straps, coordinating smoothly with the petals in her earrings. Hyland’s footwear also featured sky-high stiletto heels totaling at least 5 inches in height, finished with Louboutin’s signature glossy red soles.

Sarah Hyland arrives at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sarah Hyland arrives at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

A closer look at Hyland’s Louboutin pumps. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The People’s Choice Awards celebrate the year’s top television, movies and music. This year’s ceremonies, hosted by Kenan Thompson, include 40 awards. The evening will also present the Fashion Icon Award to Kim Kardashian, People’s Icon to Halle Berry, People’s Champion to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Music Icon to Christina Aguilera. The night will additionally include a special performance by H.E.R., celebrating the music of Marvin Gaye.

