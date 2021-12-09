Sara Ramirez Does Head-to-Toe Black With Slick Combat Boots at ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere

As the new chapter of “Sex and the City” kicks off, actor Sara Ramirez proved tonight on the “And Just Like That” red carpet premiere that an all-black ensemble is the best way to go.

Sara Ramirez at “And Just Like That” premiere. CREDIT: AP

The star wore loose-fitting head-to-toe black, featuring a button-up top and dress pants. The menswear-inspired silhouette fits the entertainer’s personal style. The ensemble was embossed with a floral, botanical print that gave the look a bit of textural interest and shine.

Ramirez also wore a plethora of shiny accessories, including a silver necklace, silver rings and a silver bracelet. Black nail polish with a silver accent nail tied the look together cohesively.

The former “Grey’s Anatomy” doctor sheds scrubs for a more fashion-forward role as Che on the reboot. As a series regular, Ramirez shares the screen with Sarah Jessica Parker, who reprises the lovable and uber-fashionable Carrie Bradshaw.

Ramirez sported black combat boots to finish things off. The shoes were shiny rather than matte and contained a black lace to match the black color scheme, and an apt choice as they complemented the look and were very walkable.

Sara Ramirez’s shoes at “And Just Like That” premiere. CREDIT: AP

“And Just Like That” reunites beloved “Sex and the City” characters Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) navigating friendships and romance after the HBO series ended in 2004. The reboot comes 11 years after the release of the “Sex and the City 2” movie in 2010. “And Just Like That” will debut on HBO Max on Dec. 9.

