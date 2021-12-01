Sandra Bullock Sparkles All Over in Glittering Gold Jumpsuit & Heels to Match for ‘The Unforgivable’ Red Carpet

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sandra Bullock is promoting her new Netflix drama “The Unforgivable” and hit the red carpet for the film’s New York City premiere in a striking look last night.

The Academy Award-winning actress showed off a glittering gold jumpsuit by designer Stella McCartney for the special occasion. The glamorous, streamlined look featured a high neck, long sleeves and long pants that covered most of her shoes, which also sparkled.

The actress poses in a glittering gold jumpsuit featuring a high neck and long pants paired with pointy-toed jumps. CREDIT: MEGA

Bullock opted for a pair of beige-toned pumps boasting a timeless pointed toe and crystal stud embellishments. Adding just a bit more sparkle, the stiletto style effortlessly complemented the rest of her chic ensemble. To pull things together, the “Bird Box” star, 57, slipped on a sleek black tuxedo jacket and rolled up the sleeves. She also carried a gold metallic leather clutch bag.

Sandra Bullock opted for a look courtesy of designer Stella McCartney with a sleek black blazer over top. CREDIT: MEGA

Here is a closer look at Sandra Bullock wearing a pair of pointy-toed beige pumps featuring crystal stud embellishments on the toes. CREDIT: MEGA

