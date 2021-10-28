Salma Hayek Goes Bold in Red Sparkling Gown and Saint Laurent’s ‘Sexy’ Quilted Heels for ‘Eternals’ UK Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Salma Hayek looks picturesque in her latest outfit.

The “Frida” actress attended the UK premiere of her latest film “Eternals” tonight in a dazzling moment that set the red carpet ablaze. For the ensemble, Hayek slipped on a sequined flowy one-shoulder gown by Saint Laurent that featured red and burgundy vertical stripes. The dress had a slight vintage feel that also played with a few modern trends.

Salma Hayek at the “Eternals” UK screening. CREDIT: CAN/Capital Pictures / MEGA

A closer look at Salma Hayek’s Saint Laurent “Sexy” black platform heels. CREDIT: CAN/Capital Pictures / MEGA

When it came down to the shoes, Hayek wore the brand’s “Sexy” peep-toe black platform heels that incorporated an almond toe, quilted leather material and a 5.5-inch block heel. They retail for $1,095 on Saksfifthavenue.com.

Hayek has a bold and daring personal fashion aesthetic that marries both comfortable styles with more dramatic garments. Throughout her Instagram feed, one can see that Hayek fancies bodycon dresses, fun tailoring and printed separates. For shoes, Hayek is a fan of mules, pumps and breezy sandals. She also has an affinity for brands like Bottega Veneta, Gucci and Balenciaga.

Related Sarah Jessica Parker Plays With Patterns in Striped Outfit and Hot Pink Sandals for 'And Just Like That...' Nicole Richie Looks Sharp in Blazer, Skinny Jeans & Booties for Louis Vuitton Dinner Party Pete Davidson Steps Out in Starry Saint Laurent Sneakers for NY Knicks Game

When it comes down to red carpets style, Hayek is known for making eye-catching statements. She typically gravitates to designers like Jonathan Simkhai and Gucci.

Hayek is also known for her contributions to the fashion industry besides her whimsical and fun clothing choices. In 2013, she and Beyoncé teamed up to found Gucci’s Chime for Change initiative, which helps to fund organizations that seek to abolish domestic violence around the world.

See more stars on the red carpet for the ‘Eternals’ LA premiere.

Put on a pair of black platform sandals and add a little height to your outfits.

CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: MICHAEL Michael Kors Miri Embellished Platform Sandals, $180.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Pelle Moda Olisa Platform Sandal, $170.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Vaida Black Patent Sandal, $140.