Salma Hayek Stuns in 6-Inch Platform Heels at ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ UK Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Salma Hayek is more glamorous than ever. The actress hit the blue carpet at the UK premiere of her new film “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,” wearing an extra-tall pair of platform heels.

For the movie’s premiere, Hayek donned a chic white midi skirt and sheer black-and-white polka dot blouse. Her accessories were minimal, taking the form of a single pearl ring alongside her diamond wedding band. In a clever styling trick, the actress matched the event’s decor with a bold blue eyeliner, framed by breezy straightened locks.

Salma Hayek attends the UK premiere of ”The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” at Cineworld Leicester Square. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Salma Hayek attends the UK premiere of ”The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” at Cineworld Leicester Square. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Hayek’s shoe choice, however, marked her return to her signature platform sandals. The actress previously performed a dance challenge for “Hitman’s Bodyguard’s Wife,” where she swapped her ultra-glam ensembles for black loungewear and a pair of Balenciaga’a chunky Triple S sneakers. Though the Triple S is known for providing an extra height boost, Hayek’s a pro at wearing tall shoes. The towering premiere sandals proved that if anyone can rock a pair of 6-inch platforms on the step-and-repeat, it’s her. Though the actress’s pair was unidentified, a similar pair of Gucci heels retails for $1,100 on Net-A-Porter.com.

A closer look at Hayek’s platform sandals. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Gucci’s Crawford knotted leather platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

Hayek’s known for wearing high-fashion outfits in a range of prints, textures and colors. The actress can frequently be spotted in Gucci’s maximalist dresses, suits, blouses and skirts, as a muse for designer Alessandro Michele. It’s also worth noting that the “Frida” star is almost always in heels. Her favorites are the Italian house’s strappy 6-inch platforms or pointed-toe pumps, though she’s been seen in sparkly sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti and Saint Laurent as well.

Salma Hayek arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif., 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutt

The actress recently showed off her dance moves on Instagram to promote “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard” in the aforementioned Triple S sneakers. In the clip, Hayek grooved to “…Baby One More Time,” by fellow dancing queen Britney Spears, alongside her makeup and hair team. The clip was part of a new online dance challenge for the film, a sequel to 2017’s “The Hitman’s Bodyguard,” which comes out today.

Tap into your glamorous side in a pair of platform sandals inspired by Salma Hayek.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Dulci platform sandals, $60.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: MICHAEL Michael Kors Odette platform sandals, $105 (was $130).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Chinese Laundry platform sandals, $80.