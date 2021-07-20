Rita Ora Electrifies in Sequined Jacket, Genie Pants and Glitzy Pointy Boots for ‘Jolt’ Movie Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Rita Ora was electrifying for the premiere screening of “Jolt” in Los Angeles last night.

The “Anywhere” singer sparkled in a sequined jacket, purple silk top, and black velvet trousers by Alexandre Vauthier. Styled by Rob Zangardi, her accessories included diamond stud earrings, a delicate silver necklace, and Jimmy Choo’s crystal-covered Ellipse black suede clutch. Ora’s ensemble mixed textures while coordinating through black accents and darker hues, as well as plenty of complementary sparkle. Her Ellipse clutch retails for $1,895 on SaksFifthAvenue.com.

Rita Ora attends Amazon Studios “Jolt” Special Screening on Saturday, July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles CREDIT: Todd Williamson/January Images/Amazon Studios

Jimmy Choo’s Ellipse clutch. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

On the footwear front, Ora donned a pair of sleek ankle boots. The black suede shoes featured a sharp pointed-toe silhouette, accented by uppers lined with metallic silver mesh. They smoothly matched Ora’s clutch, as well as her jacket, with their glitzy silver tones that caught the light.

Rita Ora attends Amazon Studios “Jolt” Special Screening on Saturday, July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles CREDIT: Todd Williamson/January Images/Amazon Studios

A closer look at Ora’s boots. CREDIT: Todd Williamson/January Images/Amazon Studios

“Jolt” is the latest action film from Amazon Studios, starring Kate Beckinsale as a bouncer who goes on a revenge-fueled mission to find her lovers’ killer. The thriller also stars Jai Courtney, Stanley Tucci and Laverne Cox. You can watch the action-packed trailer below.

“Jolt” premieres on July 23 on Amazon Prime Video, which is Amazon’s premiere streaming platform. The service includes thousands of classic TV shows and movies, as well as original productions by Amazon. Viewers with Amazon Prime memberships can access Prime Video, which also allows them to purchase and rent flicks if they choose. Prime itself includes dozens of benefits, including free shipping from Amazon and access to exclusive deals on thousands of items during the site’s famous Prime Day sales.

Rita Ora and Kate Beckinsale attend Amazon Studios “Jolt” Special Screening on Saturday, July 19, 2021 in Los Angeles CREDIT: Todd Williamson/January Images/Amazon Studios

When it comes to fashion, Ora is a chameleon. The “You For Me” singer often opts for matching sets and monochrome looks from top brands with a variety of aesthetics, like Fendi, Chanel and Dion Lee. Her shoe style follows a similar formula, frequently including on-trend styles; most recently, she’s been seen in ankle-wrap sandals, slip-on mules, and thong sandals from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie, and Miu Miu, among others. The musician has also appeared numerous times at the Met Gala, wearing dramatic gowns from Vera Wang, Prada, Marc Jacobs and more luxury designers.

Ora’s a mainstay in the fashion industry, having fronted campaigns for brands like Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli, and Escada. The musician has previously collaborated on fashion collections with Adidas Originals, Escada and Tezenis, as well as a shoe capsule line with Giuseppe Zanotti. Ora’s also been a longtime partner of ShoeDazzle, creating several collections for the budget-friendly brand. Her latest spring collection featured styles like puffed leather-strap mules, chunky slides, and open-toed boots, all retailing for under $100 on ShoeDazzle.com.

