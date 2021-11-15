×
Rita Ora Makes a Dramatic Statement in Feathered Jumpsuit & Wedges at MTV EMAs

By Nicole Zane
MTV EMa’s 2021 in Budapest
Rita Ora stole the show when she arrived at the MTV EMAs in Budapest on Sunday with her boyfriend Taika Waititi.

The European Music Awards returned to its live show since 2019 at the city’s László Papp Budapest Sports Arena with host Saweetie at the helm. In celebration, the 30-year old singer wore a Jean-Louis Sabaji jumpsuit covered in black iridescent plumes. The high-fashion creation’s extravagant feathered train added even more drama to the look.

She held Jimmy Choo’s Celeste clutch and wore Stephan Webster jewelry. This included the British fine jeweler’s show-stopping $26,000 Dynamite Cascade earrings set in 18-ct white gold with white diamonds, black spinels and black enamel.

Rita Ora at MTV EMA 2021
Rita Ora in Giuseppe Zanotti Pris wedge sandals at the MTV EMAs in Budapest.
She completed her ensemble with Giuseppe Zanotti’s Pris wedge sandals. The sleek pair has approximately a 4-inch heel, and is detailed with thin straps, which wrap around the ankle and fasten with a buckle. They are currently available for $995 online.

Rita Ora
Ora wears a Jean-Louis Sabaji statement jumpsuit covered in black iridescent plumes
When it comes to shoes, Ora’s styles are varied. The “Let You Love Me” singer often opts for on-trend styles. Most recently, she’s worn ankle-wrap sandals, slip-on mules and thong heels from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie and Miu Miu, among others.

Ora’s a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years. The musician has collaborated on past fashion lines with Adidas Originals and Tezenis, as well as a shoe capsule with Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been a longtime partner of ShoeDazzle, creating several collections for the budget-friendly brand. Her most recent spring collection featured styles like puffed leather-strap mules, chunky slides, and open-toed boots, all retailing for under $100 on ShoeDazzle.com.

See more of Rita Ora’s style through the years.

