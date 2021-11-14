All the Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2021 MTV European Music Awards

The 2021 MTV European Music Awards (EMA’s) brought numerous celebrity arrivals to the red carpet—packed with plenty of flair and glamour. From feathers and metallic tones to vibrant prints and daring silhouettes, the event brought forth a bold variety of dramatic fashion.

The footwear front was equally varied and statement-making. Numerous celebrities opted for strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps, featuring a range of colors and sparkly accents. Others chose printed loafers and sleek boots, seemingly paying homage to the ceremony’s rock n’ roll history. Still, many went the traditional route in versatile leather loafers, boots and heels.

This year’s awards also mark the first time that Hungary is hosting the ceremony, taking place at the Laszlo Papp Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Saweetie will serve as the evening’s host. Leading the EMA’s nominations are Justin Bieber with eight nominations, followed by Doja Cat and Lil Nas X with six nominations each. Other nominated artists include Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran and The Kid Laroi.

Rita Ora made a bold statement on the red carpet, arriving with beau Taika Waititi. The star posed in a dramatic black feathered top, which included a flowing train. The dynamic piece was paired with slim-fitting black trousers, as well as a strappy pair of black wedge sandals.

Rita Ora attends the 2021 MTV EMA’s at the Laszlo Papp Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary. CREDIT: MEGA

Winnie Harlow shone in a bright blue minidress, complete with a crystal swirl-accented hem, feathered top and midriff cutout. The “America’s Next Top Model” contestant paired the look with a matching single over-the-knee stocking, as well as strappy stiletto sandals.

Winnie Harlow attends the 2021 MTV EMA’s at the Laszlo Papp Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary. CREDIT: MEGA

Saweetie, who served as the 2021 EMA’s host, hit the red carpet in her usual dramatic fashion. The “Best Friend” rapper made a sultry statement in a black bra and high-waisted briefs, layered beneath a textured see-through dress, long-sleeved bolero top and faux fur sash. Her look was complete with a gauze-accented mech veil, as well as silky black platform sandals.

Saweetie attends the 2021 MTV EMA’s at the Laszlo Papp Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary. CREDIT: MEGA

Ed Sheeran took a colorful risk on the red carpet in a printed suit. The star wore a velvet set covered in a swirling yellow, orange and blue print, layered over a classic white shirt and black tie. Sheeran’s outfit was complete with black leather loafers.

Ed Sheeran attends the 2021 MTV EMA’s at the Laszlo Papp Budapest Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary. CREDIT: MEGA

