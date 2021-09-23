Rihanna Steals the Show in a Glittering Minidress & Hoodie for Savage x Fenty Red Carpet

Rihanna owned the red carpet for her own Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 3. this week.

The “Kiss It Better” singer walked the black twist on a classic red carpet for the show ahead of its release on Amazon Prime on Sept. 24. For the event, Rihanna tapped Bottega Veneta for a bespoke yellow outfit, layering a zip-up jacket over a halter-neck mini dress; both pieces came adorned with glittering embellishments to balance out their athletic appeal.

On her feet, the singer also looped in another glittering element with unique pointed-toe pumps. The stiletto heels offered a crystal-coated green ankle strap and satin uppers, bearing resemblance to the Ursina silhouette from one of Rihanna’s go-to brands, Amina Muaddi.

Rihanna attends Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on September 24, 2021. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

A closer view of Rihanna’s heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

For one scene in the upcoming show, the “Take a Bow” singer modeled a statement head-to-toe black ensemble complete with endless lace. The intimates look specifically teamed a halter-neck bodysuit with a frilled sheer skirt and thigh-high stockings, all while surrounded by fellow models in pants from the brand’s menswear line.

On the footwear front, Rihanna stuck with her signature glam taste in a glittering sandal. The lace-up black heels came balanced atop a pointed sole and included layers of crystal gems as a form of jewelry for the foot.

The annual Savage x Fenty Show will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries worldwide beginning on Friday, Sept. 24. Viewing is free for Amazon Prime Members.

Rihanna on set during the Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 3.

As for Rihanna herself, the multihyphenate is a major force in the fashion world, beyond her impeccable personal style. Rihanna’s first major foray into designing occurred when she signed with Puma in 2014. In September 2015, she went on to create her first-ever Fenty (an ode to the superstar’s surname) product, the Fenty Puma Creeper, which won the singer her first FN Achievement Award for Shoe of the Year in 2016. She also has since worked with Amina Muaddi for a series of must-have shoe designs which then earned the “Diamonds” singer her second FNAA in 2020.

