Reese Witherspoon Wows in ‘Hot Chick’ Studded Louboutin Pumps & Red Mini Dress at ‘Sing 2’ Premiere

Reese Witherspoon attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Sing 2” on Sunday and turned the event into a family affair.

Reese Witherspoon arrives at the ‘Sing 2’ premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 12, 2021. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

The 45-year-old arrived on the carpet alongside her daughter, Ava Phillippe. The duo looked more like sisters than mother and daughter as they posed for photos together. The Academy Award winner was also joined by her sons, Deacon Phillipe and Tennessee James Toth, and her husband, Jim Toth.

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe at the ‘Sing 2’ premiere in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

Witherspoon voices Rosita in the animated film, which is scheduled to hit theaters on Dec. 22. The movie includes an all-star cast and performers such as, Halsey, Letitia Wright, Tori Kelly and Scarlet Johansson.

Reese Witherspoon in embellished ‘Hot Chick’ pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin at the ‘Sing 2’ premiere in Los Angeles on Dec. 12, 2021. CREDIT: Jen Lowery/MEGA

For the star-studded affair, Witherspoon donned a red plaid mini dress. She completed her look with diamond stud earrings and bold red lipstick. The “Legally Blonde” actress paired her garment with sharp red pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin. The “Hot Chick” style featured allover gold studs, a scalloped profile and 4-inch stiletto heels.

When it comes to her personal fashion statements, the actress tends to incorporate styles from her own line, Draper James. Her mom-chic style also features top brands such as Armani and Jimmy Choo. Her go-to workout shoes are sneakers from Hoka One One. The actress oftentimes steps out for walks and runs in chunky running shoes in all different hues.

Scroll through for a look at Reese Witherspoon’s street style through the years.