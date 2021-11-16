Reese Witherspoon Joins The Red Carpet Sparkle Trend at 2021 InStyle Awards

Sequins and sparkles are the new red carpet go-to and Reese Witherspoon certainly got the memo. The star stole the show at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California.

Reese Witherspoon attends the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety.

The “Little Fires Everywhere” star glimmered down the red carpet in a deep navy blue gown. The dress’ silhouette boasted a criss-cross neckline and a slit that ran down her leg. The frock’s dark color was given some levity with its shimmering exterior.

Reese Witherspoon attends the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety.

The “The Morning Show” star let the dress speak for itself and so kept it simple with accessories. She wore a pair of earrings with a slight blue tint at the center.

Detail of Reese Witherspoon’s shoes. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety.

For footwear, the 45-year-old wore a pair of black open-toe sandals with ribbon detailing that ran across her toe-bed as well as a thin strap that clasped around her ankles. The shoes gave the star some height and had a silky satin aesthetic.

Witherspoon is no stranger to sporting statement-making gowns on the red carpet. She tends to favor luxury fashion brands like Valentino, Christian Dior, Vera Wang and Nina Ricci, just to name a few.

She has also posed for campaigns for brands like Lindex, Draper James and Cover Girl.

The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac.

