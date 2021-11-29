Priyanka Chopra Blooms in Dramatic Floral Cape and Boot Pants With Nick Jonas at Fashion Awards 2021

Priyanka Chopra brought the garden to the red carpet with Nick Jonas at the 2021 Fashion Awards in London.

The “Quantico” star arrived in blooming style, wearing a full floral ensemble by Richard Quinn. Her look consisted of a blazer with a flowing cape-like train, exaggerated shoulders and built-in gloves, as well as a twisted top with a plunging neckline. Both pieces were covered in a blue, yellow, orange and pink floral print on a black background, reminiscent of similar patterns from the ’60s. Her look was complete with diamond necklaces and drop earrings. Jonas sharply contrasted her ensemble in a minimalist oversized suit and bright red split-toe boots by Maison Margiela.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

For footwear, the “Baywatch” actress wore a pair of matching heeled boot pants — a specialty of Quinn’s, also worn in recent weeks by Hailee Steinfeld and Cardi B. The style featured slim-fitting trousers similar to leggings, with pointed-toe heels built into their base. The pair featured stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, as well. Chopra’s dynamic boots created a fully monochrome moment that was both maximalist and whimsical.

Priyanka Chopra attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

A closer look at Chopra’s boots. CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

The Fashion Awards celebrate accomplishments by international and emerging talents in the fashion industry, as well as raise money for the British Fashion Council. This year’s event at the Royal Albert Hall, hosted by Billy Porter and created in partnership with TikTok, will notably honor the late Virgil Abloh with one of the Leaders of Change, Creativity Awards, alongside designers Alessandro Michele, Demna Gvasalia, Kim Jones and Jonathan Anderson. Other winners from the 2021 Awards include Tommy Hilfiger, Nensi Dojaka, Stella McCartney, Gabriela Hearst and Telfar Clemens.

