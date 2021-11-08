Phoebe Bridgers Hit the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Lace Blouse & Tartan Skirt With Paul Mescal

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Phoebe Bridgers gave her tried and true skeleton outfit a rest for the evening.

The singer-songwriter hit the red carpet of the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Sunday night in LA in style. The annual LACMA Art + Film Gala honors notable figures in the fashion, film, art and entertainment industries each fall. Bridgers wore a Gucci look to the event. She paired a cream-colored, lace blouse with a V-neck and long sleeves with a red tartan skirt, embellished with gold buttons and a black ribbon belt. She added a small black clutch to the ensemble. Bridgers was accompanied by “Normal People” actor Paul Mescal, who sported a black tuxedo with black patent dress shoes.

Phoebe Bridgers and Paul Mescal at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 6. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Bridgers, who came out with her album “Punisher” last year, has quickly become an artist to watch. She kicked off this year with four Grammy nominations and now has made a splash with a memorable “Saturday Night Live” performance, where she infamously smashed an electric guitar at the end of her set. She will also be featured on a new song from Taylor Swift’s “Red: Taylor’s Version” album that drops on Friday.

Bridgers at the LACMA Art + Film Gala on Nov. 6. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

When it comes to personal style, Bridgers favors darker and edgier outfits that include a bit of feminine flair. The same goes for her footwear preferences, which include chunky combat boots and sneakers from the underground European brand, Buffalo.

