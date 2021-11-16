All The Sharp Stars from the “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” Premiere

The stars turned out in sharp fashion for the premiere of “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” in New York City this week. Though stars like Paul Rudd stuck to the traditional suit-and-tie set, others took a grungier approach in slick all-black outfits. Still, celebrities like Jake Lacey added a casual twist to their suiting basics with pieces like bomber jackets and beanies.

On the footwear front, most of the men on the carpet stuck to classic black brogues and loafers. Several elevated their darker monochrome outfits with matching sneakers. Still, others—like Questlove—went the casual route in tie-dye rainbow Crocs. And, coincidentally, all of the female stars on the red carpet like Mckenna Grace, Chloe Flower and Emma Portner wore neutral-colored open-toed heels for an elegant and comfortable style boost.

Paul Rudd hit the red carpet in a dapper brown textured Versace suit. The caramel-toned set was layered over a classic white shirt, black tie and black loafers—bringing a hint of ’70s sharpness to People’s most recent “Sexiest Man Alive.”

Paul Rudd attends the “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” premiere in New York City. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / SplashNews.com

Mckenna Grace arrived in a dramatically ruffled white Greta Constantine dress cinched with a black bow. The actress kept the rest of her look similarly neutral, pairing the piece with black Marc Jacobs peep-toe pumps and pearl drop earrings by Chanel.

McKenna Grace attends the “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” premiere in New York City. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / SplashNews.com

Jake Lacy gave suiting a casual but tonal update, pairing sharp pleated navy trousers with a plush green silk bomber jacket. The star paired the pieces with a navy beanie and slick black loafers, creating a casual-meets-business ensemble.

Jake Lacy attends the “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” premiere in New York City. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / SplashNews.com

Emma Portner took a new take on the matching set to the film’s premiere, wearing a sheer taupe sweater and miniskirt by Private Policy. The star’s look was complete with white heeled sandals.

Emma Portner attends the “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” premiere in New York City. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / SplashNews.com

Click through the gallery for more stars on the “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” premiere red carpet.