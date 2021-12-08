Paris Jackson Brings Punk-Chic to People’s Choice Awards in Vivienne Westwood Dress, Fishnets & Soaring Plaid Pumps

Paris Jackson brought punk rock-chic to the People’s Choice Award Red Carpet in Santa Monica, Calif., this evening.

Paris Jackson wearing Vivienne Westwood at the People’s Choice Awards Dec. 7, 2021. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The “Habit” actress found the perfect way to combine colors, patterns and materials. She posed for the camera wearing a brown Vivienne Westwood dress, which featured a corset-styled top with a plunging neckline and blue trim. The gown then led into a pleated skirt that draped down to her feet and featured a long slit that allowed her to show off her funky fishnet tights. She kept it simple with accessories and wore two layered necklaces as well as stacked beaded bracelets.

Paris Jackson wearing Vivienne Westwood at the People’s Choice Awards Dec, 7. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The back of the dress brought a Victorian-styled twist to the ensemble with padded fabric which emulated a 19th Century Bustle undergarment that was used to support the drapery of a women’s dress.

Detail of Paris Jackson’s shoes at the People’s Choice Awards. CREDIT: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

For footwear, Jackson added a pop of color to the look. She wore a pair of multicolored plaid platform pumps in bright blue, orange, red and green. The shoes featured a thick sole with an open toe, a chunky high heel that gave the star some height and a strap buckled around her ankles.

The People’s Choice Awards celebrate the year’s top television, movies and music. This year’s ceremonies, hosted by Kenan Thompson, include 40 awards. The evening will also present the Fashion Icon Award to Kim Kardashian, People’s Icon to Halle Berry, People’s Champion to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Music Icon to Christina Aguilera. The night will additionally include a special performance by H.E.R., celebrating the music of Marvin Gaye.

