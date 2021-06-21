Paris Hilton Sparkles in Gauzy Gold Fish Minidress and Patent Pumps at Tribeca Film Festival

Paris Hilton is back on the red carpet. The heiress, DJ and entrepreneur dazzled at the last night of the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City in a sharp pair of pointed-toe pumps.

Hilton took the red carpet by storm on the final night of the Festival for the premiere screening of her documentary “This Is Paris,” which premiered on YouTube last fall, at Hudson Yards. The film was originally scheduled to screen during the since-canceled 2020 Festival prior to COVID-19, making last night’s screening of the much-discussed biopic an overdue celebration.

Paris Hilton attends the “This Is Paris” premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / SplashNews.com

Paris Hilton attends the “This Is Paris” premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / SplashNews.com

The “Simple Life” star stunned in a gauzy long-sleeved black minidress, featuring sparkling motifs of orange and gold fish. Hilton completed her look with an oversized pair of tortoiseshell-framed sunglasses, gold bucket bag and diamond stud earrings, plus her custom $2 million Jean Dousset diamond engagement ring. The look was grounded with a pair of patent black leather pumps, featuring stiletto heels and a pointed toe. The style is similar to past pairs Hilton has worn by labels like Prada, Christian Louboutin and Valentino.

Paris Hilton attends the “This Is Paris” premiere during the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Hilton’s pumps. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / SplashNews.com

Hilton was joined on the carpet by her fiancé Carter Reum, as well as “This Is Paris” director Alexandra Dean. The star also shared a matching moment with big sister Nicky Hilton, who wore a pair of matte pointed-toe black pumps with a leopard-print dress for the occasion.

Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton on the red carpet at the “This Is Paris” premiere. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / SplashNews.com

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum on the red carpet at the “This Is Paris” premiere. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / SplashNews.com

Hilton’s created a range of stylish viral moments this year, whether boarding a private jet or on an off-duty shopping trip with Reum. The star’s maximalist style often features sparkling dresses or monochrome athleisure looks — a style she brought to the mainstream fashion scene with her Juicy Couture tracksuits in the early 2000s.

Paris Hilton and Alexandra Dean on the red carpet at the “This Is Paris” premiere. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / SplashNews.com

The Paris Hilton Skincare founder’s shoe wardrobe is expansive. The singer and businesswoman has worn a range of pumps and sneakers by Philipp Plein, Jimmy Choo, Aquazzura and Giuseppe Zanotti, frequently accented with crystals or mixed materials — both staples in her maximalist wardrobe. She even starred in Yeezy’s Season 6 campaign in 2018, wearing the brand’s chunky sneakers and nude sandals as a Kim Kardashian lookalike. Among her vast ventures, she also has a namesake shoe collection.

You can currently stream “This Is Paris” on Hilton’s YouTube channel.

