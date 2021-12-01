Olivia Palermo Talks Heels Training and Titi Adesa at FN Achievement Awards

Olivia Palermo made a sleek statement while arriving tonight to the 2021 Footwear News Achievement Awards. The designer presented Emerging Talent of the Year Award to Titi Adesa.

The Olivia Palermo Beauty founder hit the red carpet in a white jacket with net-like sleeves, as well as double-breasted buttons, sharp lapels and neon green trim. Layered over a classic white T-shirt and marigold trousers, Palermo brought her look aded glamour with diamond stud earrings and a sparkling statement necklace. Her ensemble was complete with a gold and black clutch, proving her ethos of “glamour” and getting “dressed up” during the winter season.

Olivia Palermo attends the Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Footwear News

However, Palermo’s boldest statement came from a pair of Adesa’s mules, featuring pointed-toe soles, knotted wide straps and stiletto heels—all in a bright rainbow-hued palette.

Related FNAA Honoree Blake Krueger Credits His Success to Friends, Colleagues and 'The Rock' of His Family Why Fat Joe Calls Ronnie Fieg the 'Don Corleone of Retail' Law Roach Gives Emotional Speech at 2021 FN Achievement Awards

“I’m wearing Titi’s, as I’m presenting her tonight for Emerging Talent,” said Palermo on the red carpet. “I’m very excited. I feel like I can wear them in resort, but also during gay Pride. My gays will be very happy with me, represent all the sparkle and color.”

A closer look at Palermo’s TIti Adesa mules. CREDIT: Getty Images for Footwear News

Though she’s known for wearing a variety of heels, the “The City” star didn’t wear them in 2021 until the spring season. Palermo aimed to comfortably start wearing heels again and train her calves by doing so.

“Probably six months ago, I started wearing the highest heels in my closet, just out and about regularly,” shared Palermo, citing Megan Fox as an inspiration. “By the time Fashion Week came around, I was sprinting.”

Palermo also took the opportunity to share her love for stilettos, which she wears from fashion shows to walking her dog.

“I always have a great pair of skinny heels, called the anorexic heel,” Palermo said.

For 35 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards ­— often called the “Shoe Oscars” — have celebrated the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans. The 2021 event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Authentic Brands Group, FDRA, Informa, On and Wolverine Worldwide.

See more stars and industry power players on the FN Achievement Awards 2021 red carpet.