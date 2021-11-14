×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Nicole Richie Blooms in 3D Floral Dress and Classic Heels at Baby2Baby Gala

By Aaron Royce
Aaron Royce

Aaron Royce

More Stories By Aaron

View All
NRichie
Natalia Bryant
Vanessa Bryant
Hilary Duff
Mindy Kaling
View Gallery 19 Images

Nicole Richie blossomed on the red carpet at the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California.

The House of Harlow designer arrived in a 3D sleeveless gown accented with a large black flower, as well as numerous black petals with beaded centers. The accents created an allover textured effect, bringing a sleek take to Richie’s signature bohemian style. The “Simple Life” star amplified her look’s glamour with an array of diamond and emerald bracelets and rings, as well as matching dazzling drop earrings.

Nicole Richie, Baby2Baby, black dress, floral dress, pumps, black pumps, ankle-strap pointed-toe pumps, stiletto pumps, gala, red carpet
Nicole Richie arrives at the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California.
CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA
Nicole Richie, Baby2Baby, black dress, floral dress, pumps, black pumps, ankle-strap pointed-toe pumps, stiletto pumps, gala, red carpet
Nicole Richie arrives at the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California.
CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Richie opted for a formal take on the pointed-toe pump. The “Candidly Nicole” star wore a style with black uppers, as well as ankle-strap pumps. The classic pair also appeared to feature low stiletto heels that totaled at least 2 inches in height. The lower style added an air of classic elegance to Richie’s outfit, fitting into the event’s black-tie dress codes.

Nicole Richie, Baby2Baby, black dress, floral dress, pumps, black pumps, ankle-strap pointed-toe pumps, stiletto pumps, gala, red carpet
Nicole Richie arrives at the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California.
CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA
Nicole Richie, Baby2Baby, black dress, floral dress, pumps, black pumps, ankle-strap pointed-toe pumps, stiletto pumps, gala, red carpet
A closer look at Richie’s pumps.
CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA

The annual Baby2Baby Gala raises funds for children living in poverty. The nonprofit’s 2021 event, which also celebrated Baby2Baby’s 10-year anniversary, honored Vanessa Bryant for her dedication to their cause. The organization has distributed over 200 million items to children across the country since its founding in 2011. This year’s event was sponsored by Prada, Tiffany & Co., Nordstrom, Paul Mitchell, Volvo and City National Bank.

Click through the gallery for more celebrity arrivals at the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala.

Boot Barn Sponsored By Boot Barn

A Famed American Icon

Boot Barn shares the story of the emblematic American cowboy boot and how western fashion is transcending into mainstream pop culture.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad