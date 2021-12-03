Nicole Kidman Wows in Chanel Satin Gown & Caged Pumps at ‘Being the Ricardos’ Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

You can always count on Nicole Kidman to bring elegance and glamour to a red carpet.

The Oscar-winning actress looked stunning while attending the premiere of her upcoming film, “Being the Ricardos” at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on Thursday.

Kidman plays the iconic comedian, Lucille Ball in the Aaron Sorkin-directed drama. The movie will explore the complex personal and professional relationship between Ball and her husband, Desi Arnaz, played by Academy Award winner Javier Bardem.

Nicole Kidman attends the New York premiere of ‘Being The Ricardos’ at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on December 2, 2021. CREDIT: Nancy Rivera/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For the premiere, Kidman donned a beautiful white satin Chanel fall ’21 couture gown that included slight ruffles down the center. Her dress was also complete with two black bows that tied at the sides of her waist.

Nicole Kidman wears Chanel with Chloe Gosselin pumps at the New York premiere of ‘Being The Ricardos’ at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City on December 2, 2021. CREDIT: Nancy Rivera/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

In true Kidman form she pulled some of her straight hair back and left two strands out at the front. The “Big Little Lies ” star accessorized with a small embezzled clutch and diamond chandelier earrings. She opted for neutral makeup with a red lip.

Her footwear choice was a nice complement to her gown. Kidman paired her white dress with Chloe Gosselin “Busy” pumps that included a thin band around the ankle. The caged silhouette was complete with black suede shades and mesh paneling. When it comes to footwear, “The Undoing” star always chooses the right pair of heels to finish off her looks.

Recently, she strutted onto the red carpet at the 2021 InStyle Awards in a pair of black heeled sandals. The black pair featured ankle straps and crossed toe straps accented with matching crystals. While doing press for “Being the Ricardos,” she combined her off-duty style with comfort as she stepped out wearing a pair of cognac brown leather penny loafers that featured a glossy sheen and embossed details on the vamp.

See more stars who are fans of Chloe Gosselin’s shoes.

Elevate your wardrobe with strappy heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: BCBGMaxazria Delia Sandals, $120.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

To Buy: Aldo Carregal Sandals, $50 (was $100).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Steve Madden Nectur Sandals, $50 (was $82).