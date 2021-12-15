×
Nicole Kidman Sparkles in Bejeweled Thong Sandals With Keith Urban at ‘Being the Ricardos’ Premiere in Australia

By Allie Fasanella
Joined by husband Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman hit the red carpet Wednesday for the Australian premiere of “Being the Ricardos” at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace in Sydney.

The 54-year-old actress, who just received a Best Actress Golden Globe nomination for her role as Lucille Ball in the film, selected a green and white sequin-embellished printed maxi dress for the occasion. The Etro spring ’22 look, featuring a round neck and short sleeves, gave way to a pair of sparkling thong sandals.

Nicole Kidman, etro spring 2022 dress, Etro Embellished Maxi Dress, red carpet, being the ricardos Australian premiere, nicole kidman red carpet style, crystal sandals, embellished sandals, thong sandals, roger vivier clutch bag
Nicole Kidman wearing a green sequin-embellished Etro spring ’22 maxi dress with sparkling thong sandals.
CREDIT: MEGA

The eye-catching style was designed with a silver metallic leather sole, clear toe strap and high stiletto heel. She also accessorized with drop earrings, a diamond bracelet, several rings and a green satin Roger Vivier Buckle clutch bag.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, etro spring 2022 dress, Etro Embellished Maxi Dress, red carpet, being the ricardos Australian premiere, nicole kidman red carpet style, crystal sandals, embellished sandals, thong sandals, roger vivier clutch bag
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban hit the red carpet at the Aussie premiere of “Being the Ricardos” on Dec. 15.
CREDIT: MEGA

Meanwhile, her country music crooner husband, 54, dressed in a black suit, shirt and tie, and a pair of black leather boots boasting a classic lace-up design, stacked wooden heel and tonal toe-cap detail.

nicole kidman, red carpet, thong sandals, embellished sandals, silver metallic crystal stilettos
A closer look at Nicole Kidman wearing sparkling T-strap thong sandals featuring a silver metallic leather sole, clear toe strap and high stiletto heel.
CREDIT: MEGA
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman, etro spring 2022 dress, Etro Embellished Maxi Dress, red carpet, being the ricardos Australian premiere, nicole kidman red carpet style, crystal sandals, embellished sandals, thong sandals
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban pose on the red carpet together.
CREDIT: MEGA
keith urban, keith urban red carpet style, keith urban boots, black boots, black leather lace-up boots, men's boots, red carpet, nicole kidman, being the ricardos premiere
Keith Urban oped for a pair of black leather lace-up boots featuring a stacked wooden heel and tonal toe-cap detail.
CREDIT: MEGA

