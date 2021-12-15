Nicole Kidman Sparkles in Bejeweled Thong Sandals With Keith Urban at ‘Being the Ricardos’ Premiere in Australia

Joined by husband Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman hit the red carpet Wednesday for the Australian premiere of “Being the Ricardos” at the Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace in Sydney.
The 54-year-old actress, who just received a Best Actress Golden Globe nomination for her role as Lucille Ball in the film, selected a green and white sequin-embellished printed maxi dress for the occasion. The Etro spring ’22 look, featuring a round neck and short sleeves, gave way to a pair of sparkling thong sandals.
The eye-catching style was designed with a silver metallic leather sole, clear toe strap and high stiletto heel. She also accessorized with drop earrings, a diamond bracelet, several rings and a green satin Roger Vivier Buckle clutch bag.
Meanwhile, her country music crooner husband, 54, dressed in a black suit, shirt and tie, and a pair of black leather boots boasting a classic lace-up design, stacked wooden heel and tonal toe-cap detail.
