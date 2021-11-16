Nicole Kidman, Simone Biles and More Bold Stars at the 2021 InStyle Awards

The 2021 InStyle Awards brought out a range of stars on the red carpet to honor the achievements of individuals in fields like fashion, beauty and culture. This weekend, celebrities and public figures gathered to celebrate their accomplishments at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California.

Those in attendance brought out bold and glamorous attire for the occasion. Stars like Kate Hudson and Nicole Kidman donned fully sequined gowns or dresses for the occasion. Others, like June Smollett, Phoebe Dynevor and Jane Levy, opted for tonal dresses or jumpsuits composed of dark or vibrant lace and silks. Still, there were also those who broke red carpet rules by wearing looks that were especially sleek and modern—like Storm Reid, who appeared in a Prada bandeau and miniskirt for the occasion.

On the footwear front, celebrities’ shoes were equally glamorous. Many wore heeled strappy or platform sandals accented with metallic tones and crystals. Others chose classic sandals and pumps in black or nude hues. Other standouts included sandals and slingback heels with vibrant colors and PVC detailing, like those seen on Kaia Gerber and Alexandra Daddario.

Nicole Kidman arrived to the ceremony in enchanting fashion, wearing a purple sequined dress from Armani Privé’s Spring 2009 couture collection. The sleek number featured curved straps and a flounder hem, accessorized with delicate diamond necklaces, bracelets and rings. Kidman completed her glam ensemble with black heeled sandals accented with crystals.

Nicole Kidman attends the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Simone Biles created a two-tone moment on the InStyle Awards red carpet. The Olympic athlete and 2021 honoree wore a dark green ruched Aliette gown with a deep neckline, front cutouts, bow ties and a daring thigh-high slit. Her look was complete with mint green heeled sandals by Christian Louboutin.

Simone Biles attends the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Storm Reid chose a different ensemble for the occasion, opting to go sleek rather than formal. The “A Wrinkle in Time” star hit the red carpet in a black bandeau top, belted miniskirt, leather handbag and blazer by Prada, accessorized with hoop earrings and beaded bracelets and necklaces. Her look was finished with the Italian house’s vibrant orange pointed-toe pumps.

Storm Reid attends the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Elle Fanning leaned into her sultry side for the InStyle Awards, arriving in a daring look by Balmain. Though her heels were hidden, the “Super 8” star’s outfit created the biggest statement: a low-rise black maxi skirt and gold top accented with crystals, molded to look like an oversized Cuban chain link.

Elle Fanning attends the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac.

