Nicole Kidman Goes Bold in High-Slit Cutout Dress and Capped Pumps at CMA Awards

Nicole Kidman debuted a sharp look tonight on the red carpet at the 2021 CMA Awards.

The “Nine Perfect Strangers” star arrived with husband Keith Urban, wearing a sleek black Saint Laurent dress. The number featured one long sleeve, as well as an asymmetric neckline and sharp side cutout. Kidman’s dress was complete with a daring thigh-high slit and large bow accent. The star finished her look with dangling gold earrings, rings and a thick gold bangle.

Nicole Kidman on the red carpet at “The 55th Annual CMA Awards” on Wednesday November 10, 2021 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

For footwear, Kidman’s shoes were equally slick. The star wore pointed-toe pumps with thin ankle straps, both crafted from black leather. The style’s triangular silhouette featured capped gold metallic toes, which smoothly coordinated with Kidman’s accessories. Though the heels weren’t visible, it’s likely the style included heels at least 3 inches tall.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman on the red carpet at “The 55th Annual CMA Awards” on Wednesday November 10, 2021 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

Urban opted for a coordinating look, wearing black trousers and a graphic T-shirt with a silver and black blazer.

The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006.

This year, Luke Bryan is hosting the event live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Taking the stage tonight includes Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, and Chris Young and Kane Brown, among others. And leading the 2021 CMA Awards nominations are Eric Church and Chris Stapleton with five nominations, including Entertainer of the Year.

