Nicole Kidman Sparkles in Sequined Dress and Crystal Sandals at 2021 InStyle Awards

Nicole Kidman glittered in an enchanting ensemble at the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California.

The “Undoing” star arrived in a sequined purple Armani Privé dress from the brand’s Spring 2009 couture collection, which featured a slim-fitting silhouette and curved straps. The sleek number also included a flounced hem, adding to its feminine elegance. Kidman complemented her attire in dazzling fashion, pairing the dress with delicate diamond bracelets, necklaces and rings—adding to its glam factor.

Nicole Kidman attends the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to shoes, Kidman’s choice in footwear was equally glamorous. The “Aquaman” actress paired her dress with black heeled sandals. The black pair featured ankle straps and crossed toe straps accented with matching crystals. Though her heels weren’t visible, the pair likely included stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. The style smoothly coordinated with her dress’ glittering accents for an allover glam moment.

Nicole Kidman attends the 2021 InStyle Awards at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

A closer look at Kidman’s sandals. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The annual InStyle Awards honor the year’s top talents in the fields of fashion, beauty, and pop culture. This year’s ceremony, held at the Getty Center in Los Angeles, California, honored a range of individuals including Simone Biles and Congresswoman Katie Porter. This year’s event was sponsored by Christian Louboutin, Fiji, Citizen Watches, Bird in Hand Wine and Cadillac.

