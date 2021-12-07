Nicole Kidman Glitters in Armani Gown & Bejeweled Jimmy Choo Sandals at ‘Being the Ricardos’ Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Nicole Kidman hit the red carpet looking royal.

Nicole Kidman at “Being the Ricardos” film premiere on Dec. 6. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

The “Big Little Lies” actress attended the premiere of “Being the Ricardos” on Monday night in Los Angeles. Kidman stars in the new movie, which has a limited theatrical release on Dec. 10 before hitting Amazon Prime Video on Dec. 21. Kidman portrays Lucille Ball in the film alongside Javier Bardem, who plays Ball’s husband, Desi Arnaz.

To the event, the Oscar winner donned a strapless tulle ballgown fit for a queen, courtesy of Armani Privé. The dress featured gray tulle throughout that flowed after cinching at the waist. The bodice of the dress included subtle crystals. Kidman added simple yet stunning jewelry to the ensemble, including a diamond necklace, earrings and bracelets. Her signature red locks were tied up in a wispy, curled updo. Her bright red lip popped against the cool, neutral tone of the rest of the look.

For footwear, Kidman added more subtle touches of shimmer. She opted for nude strappy heels embellished with jewels from Jimmy Choo. The toe strap and footbed were completely covered in crystals. The style tied together the jewels in Kidman’s dress.

A closer look at Kidman’s heels. CREDIT: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA

