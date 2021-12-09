Nicole Ari Parker Lights Up the Red Carpet In Gold Disco Ball Mini Dress at ‘And Just Like That’ Premiere

Several stars are hitting the red carpet tonight for the premiere of HBO Max’s “And Just Like That” at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Boris Kodjoe, right, and Nicole Ari Parker attend the premiere of HBO’s “And Just Like That” at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Nicole Ari Parker was among the boldface lineup. The actress lit up the scene as she arrived with her husband, Boris Kodjoe. Parker, who also stars in the “Sex and City” reboot, plays Lisa Todd Wesley, a documentarian and mother-of-three. The new incarnation of the series will serve us an array of new storylines and characters as the iconic trio, Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte, deal with the complexity of life, love and friendships in their 50s.

Nicole Ari Parker attends the premiere of HBO’s “And Just Like That” at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

For the star-studded event, Parker wore a short-sleeve gold sequined mini dress. The embellished number was complete with a high neckline and a zipper down the center. The shiny garment also included angular cutouts with mesh fabric.

Related Sara Ramirez Does Head-to-Toe Black With Slick Combat Boots at 'And Just Like That' Premiere Bridget Moynahan Graces 'And Just Like That' Red Carpet Premiere in Black Pearl Jumpsuit & Pointy Pumps Cynthia Nixon Pops on the Red Carpet in Neon Orange Dress and Matching Boots at 'And Just Like That' Premiere

Parker paired the statement piece with gold stud earrings, a chunky gold bracelet and a small rhinestone clutch. The “Brown Sugar” star wore her highlighted hair in a trendy half up, half down style.

When it comes to fashion, Parker is never afraid to take risks. She often steps out in daring looks and bold colors. Her red carpet ensembles will likely include metallic, colorful and sparkly open-toed pumps and sandals, hailing from brands like Gianvito Rossi, Tom Ford and her co-star’s brand SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker.

The “Empire” actress has also donned a range of statement shoes, including textured and bright boots and pumps by Saint Laurent, Moschino, Giuseppe Zanotti and numerous top brands. Her off-duty ensembles include boots from independent labels like A Plan Application and Stivali, as well as Tory Burch sandals and Off-White sneakers.

“And Just Like That” reunites beloved “Sex and the City” characters Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) navigating friendships and romance after the HBO series ended in 2004. The reboot comes 11 years after the release of the “Sex and the City 2” movie in 2010. “And Just Like That” will debut on HBO Max on Dec. 9.

Click through the gallery to see more stars on the “And Just Like That” red carpet.