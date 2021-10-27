Misty Copeland Dazzles in White Voluminous Gown and Glittery Heels for American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Misty Copeland looks ethereal and uber-chic.

Copeland, 39, is a ballerina extraordinaire who has danced for a multitude of causes and events that have cemented her place within the professional dancing world. Copeland attended the American Ballerina Theatre’s Fall Gala last night in a fashion-forward outfit that felt glamorous and dramatic. The ensemble consisted of a white off-the-shoulder dress that featured a fluffy bodice and skirt to match with a sheer neckline and sleeves.

Ballerina Misty Copeland attends the 2021 American Ballet Theatre’s Fall Gala held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

A closer look at Misty Copeland’s black glittery sandals. CREDIT: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

When it came down to the shoes, Copeland donned a pair of black glittery sandals that also incorporated a feather detail on the back of each shoe.

Off the red carpet, the ballerina typically wears athleisurewear styles like flowy tank tops, neutral stretch pants and other sporty pieces. According to her Instagram feed, Copeland is a big fan of sneakers, but also her pointe shoes. When she’s out and about on the streets, she wears fun, fashionable pieces like colorful outwear, elongating jeans and slouchy T-shirts. For formal events, Copeland makes striking statements in gowns from brands like Fendi and Prabal Gurung.

The dancer has also ventured into the fashion industry having modeled for popular brands like Theory and Stuart Weitzman. Copeland used to be an ambassador for Under Armour.

