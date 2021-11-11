Miranda Lambert Goes Sleek in Sharp Black Dress and Strappy Sandals at 2021 CMA Awards

Miranda Lambert wore a sharp new look on the red carpet at the 2021 CMA Awards.

While arriving with husband Brendan McLoughlin, the Grammy Award-winning singer wore a long-sleeved black dress. The midi-length number featured a curved symmetrical neckline, and was cinched with a glittering black buckled belt. Lambert accessorized with orange drop earrings and a hot pink clutch.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin attend the 2021 CMA Awards. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

For footwear, Lambert wore a pair of sleek strappy sandals. The style featured crossed straps and ankle straps in black leather, as well as thin toe straps. Though their heels weren’t visible, the pair presumably featured heels totaling at least 4 inches in height.

Miranda Lambert attends the 2021 CMA Awards. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

A closer look at Lambert’s sandals. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

Lambert often opts for punchy footwear on the red carpet and onstage. The star regularly wears strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps accented with details like bold colors, studs and metallic tones. These are often by top brands like Stuart Weitzman, Manolo Blahnik and Casadei, as well as independent labels like Joyce Echols.

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin attend the 2021 CMA Awards. CREDIT: Jamie Schramm/CMA

The first “CMA Awards Banquet and Show” was held in 1967. The following year, the CMA Awards was broadcast for the first time – making it the longest running, annual music awards program on network television. The CMA Awards have aired on ABC since 2006.

This year, Luke Bryan is hosting the event live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Taking the stage tonight includes Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Lambert, Old Dominion, Chris Stapleton, and Chris Young and Kane Brown, among others. And leading the 2021 CMA Awards nominations are Eric Church and Chris Stapleton with five nominations, including Entertainer of the Year.

