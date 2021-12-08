Mindy Kaling Glitters In Black Sequined Gown With Crystal Trim Cutout & Pointy Pumps at People’s Choice Awards 2021

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards is packed with some serious star power. With celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Christina Aguilera and Chrishell Stause making appearances at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight, the fashion is top-notch just as expected.

Mindy Kaling arrives to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/NBCUniversal

Mindy Kaling was one of the celebrities to dazzle on the red carpet. The “Never Have I Ever” actress arrived wearing a black sparkly and sequined gown. The embellished form-fitting number was complete with a plunging V-neckline that included mesh fabric and crystals down the center.

Mindy Kaling arrives to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021. CREDIT: Christopher Polk/NBCUniversal

Kaling’s gown allowed for a peak at her Sarah Flint pumps. “The Office” star tied her look together with black pointed-toe heels. Her footwear choice is a personal favorite. In addition to Kaling, stars including Jennifer Lawrence, Lindsey Vonn, Dakota Johnson and Nina Dobrev have slipped into the sleek stilettos in recent weeks.

Related Tracee Ellis Ross Brings Dark Edge in Plunging Black Jumpsuit and Shiny Boots to People's Choice Awards 2021 Dwayne Johnson Looks Sharp in Shades of Red From Head to Toe at People's Choice Awards Khloe Kardashian Shines in Edgy Metallic See-Through Minidress and Barely-There Heels at People's Choice Awards 2021

When it comes to footwear, the 42-year-old comedian makes statements in pointy pumps and platform sandals by Stuart Weitzman, Jimmy Choo, Sam Edelman and more top labels. Her off-duty looks will usually include neutral and multicolored sneakers by Kurt Geiger London, Hoka One One and Converse.

Kaling’s style is known for being bright and colorful. The “Sex Lives of College Girls” creator loves to mix affordable and high-end labels, making her a favorite on the celebrity style scene.

The People’s Choice Awards celebrate the year’s top television, movies and music. This year’s ceremonies, hosted by Kenan Thompson, include 40 awards. The evening will also present the Fashion Icon Award to Kim Kardashian, People’s Icon to Halle Berry, People’s Champion to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Music Icon to Christina Aguilera. The night will additionally include a special performance by H.E.R., celebrating the music of Marvin Gaye.

Click through the gallery for more of stars on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet.