Miley Cyrus Blooms in Gucci Allover Floral Print Outfit and Stiletto Boot Pants at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Miley Cyrus blossomed—literally—at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, California.

The “Plastic Hearts” musician wore a boldly printed outfit from Gucci’s “Aria” collection, in partnership with Balenciaga. Her ensemble featured a white turtleneck top layered under a stark white blazer, which was covered in mixed prints. The businesslike top, which featured long sleeves and sharp lapels, was coated in a multicolored floral print and black “Balenciaga” angular logos. Cyrus accented the statement piece with colorful large jeweled rings, as well as a matching version of Balenciaga’s Hourglass handbag—from the same Gucci collection—trimmed in black leather with a silver “B” accent.

Miley Cyrus attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to shoes, Cyrus created a full statement with matching Gucci boot pants—a Balenciaga signature, reimagined by Gucci. The former “Hannah Montana” star, who’s also the face of Gucci’s Floral Gorgeous Gardenia fragrance, layered the high-waisted pair under her blazer. The trousers featured a slim-fitting silhouette with attached pumps, which included pointed toes and stiletto heels covered in the same mixed floral and Balenciaga logo prints. When paired with her blazer, the pieces created a dynamic allover statement.

Miley Cyrus attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

A closer look at Cyrus’ boots pants. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The annual LACMA Art + Film Gala honors notable figures in the fashion, film, art and entertainment industries each fall. In partnership with Gucci, this year’s event will be co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow, and award Steven Spielberg and artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley. The Gala’s proceeds will benefit the museum’s film programs, as well as future exhibits, education and screenings.

