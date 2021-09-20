Michaela Coel Glows in Neon Yellow Cropped Dress and Matching Pointy Pumps at the 2021 Emmy Awards

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Michaela Coel glowed last night on the red carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

The “I May Destroy You” star, who won this year’s trophy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, arrived in a custom neon yellow ensemble by Christopher John Rogers. Her bold outfit included a slim-fitting draped bandeau top and long skirt. The bandeau, in particular, featured an oversized bow that trailed behind Coel as she walked the red carpet. The actress’ look was complete with a dazzling diamond necklace and statement ring, as well as gold and pearl drop earrings by Alighieri.

Michaela Coel attends the 2021 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to footwear, Coel smoothly strutted in a pair of sharp pumps by Le Silla. The shoes, which perfectly matched her dress, included pointed toes and stiletto heels that appeared to total at least 4 inches in height. When worn with her Christopher John Rogers set, the pumps created a streamlined monochrome effect that was sleek and statement-making.

A closer look at Coel’s Le Silla pumps. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Neon tones were a top fashion trend at this year’s Emmy Awards. Stars like Kaley Cuoco, Uzo Adoba and Angela Bassett popped on the red carpet in highlighter-hued dresses from top brands like Vera Wang, Greta Constantine and Cristina Ottaviano. The bright colors all made vibrant statements at the Emmys, with minimal jewelry and accessories to let them take center stage.

Michaela Coel attends the 2021 Emmy Awards in Log Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The 2021 Emmy Awards returned in person this year with a limited live audience of nominees and their guests. Leading this year’s nominations were “The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” with 24 nominations each, while “WandaVision,” “Ted Lasso,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” followed closely behind. Many stars attended the event, including Kathryn Hahn, as well as Issa Rae, Elizabeth Olsen, Kate Winslet, Seth Rogen and numerous others.

