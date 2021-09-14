Megan Fox Is Red Hot in a Daring Lace-Up Gown & Towering Heels at 2021 Met Gala

Megan Fox brought the heat to the 2021 Met Gala.

Taking place in New York at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the “Transformers” actress modeled a red hot look from Peter Dundas for the star-studded event. The number incorporated a series of bold cutouts with lace-up caging and a plunging neckline; atop the red fabric was a slew of endless beading and rhinestones for a glittering finish. To complement the gown, Fox also modeled coordinating red jewelry and a bold red lip.

Megan Fox attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: AP

When it came down to footwear, the actress broke out one of her go-to silhouettes for red carpets: the Jimmy Choo Max platform. Measuring close to 6 inches in height, the towering heels come coated in a satin fabric with a peep-toe opening and securing ankle strap.

The Met Gala — known as the fashion industry’s Oscars — was first introduced in 1948, two years after the Museum of Costume Art merged with The Metropolitan Museum of Art to become The Costume Institute in 1946. Each May, the annual fundraising event celebrates the opening of the spring exhibition. This year, however, the Met Gala takes place in September after the 2020 event had been canceled due to the coronavirus.

Megan Fox attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Megan Fox’s heels. CREDIT: AP

This year’s exhibition will be divided into two parts. The first segment, titled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” will open on September 18. With a focus on the “modern vocabulary of American fashion,” it will honor the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary.

Then for Part two of the exhibition, which will open May 5, 2022, there will be another Met Gala in celebration, taking place on May 2, 2022. The second segment of the exhibition is a collaboration with the Costume Institute and the American Wing. It will explore the development of American fashion through a more detailed historical lens.

In discussing personal style, you can oftentimes find Megan Fox herself in a standout look, with her go-to style being described as bold, fierce and on the cutting edge — with a twist of rock and roll. Her favorite brands for red carpet shoes and glam occasions include Amina Muaddi, Christian Louboutin, Balenciaga and Casadei. The “Jennifer’s Body” actress and model also previously served as the face of Armani Beauty and as an ambassador for Frederick’s of Hollywood.

