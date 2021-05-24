Megan Fox Stuns in Mugler Dress & 6-Inch Jimmy Choo Heels at the Billboard Music Awards

Megan Fox lit up the red carpet last night at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in sky-high Jimmy Choo platform sandals.

The “Transformers” actress accentuated her heels with a black Mugler dress with cutouts and a sheer skirt. Her accessories included minimalist silver rings, hoop earrings, and a metallic manicure. Of course, the best accessory on her arm was boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker), who wore a matching black suit—and tongue—for the occasion.

The Choos in question were the brand’s “Max” style, crafted from deep black suede and boasting 6-inch heels. Fox’s elevated footwear was a daring choice, but proves that high heels are here to stay—and make a statement. If you’re ready to dress up and go out for a night on the town, after all, why not wear your tallest pair?

It’s not the first time Fox has worn height-defying heels for date night. The actress has also slipped on platform pumps and boots by Stuart Weitzman and Christian Louboutin, as well as bold styles by Amina Muaddi, Balenciaga, and Bottega Veneta. This particular pair of Choos seems to be a personal favorite—she also wore them (also with Mugler) while out in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Our collective focus on Fox’s style is largely due to Maeve Reilly, whom she began working with earlier this year. Though her standard band tees-and-jeans wardrobe is a classic combo, Fox’s rock n’ roll look has truly come to life through Reilly’s outfits by Versace, Alex Perry, Aritzia, and Dion Lee. The actress has been known for her edgy style for over a decade, but it’s clear she’s started taking fashion more seriously.

The BBMA’s are the latest occasion where Fox’s ensemble has made headlines, especially when coordinating with MGK. The two have been spotted everywhere together since they officially began dating last June, usually in complementary outfits. Whether leaving “Saturday Night Live,” celebrating their birthdays together, or hitting the red carpet, the duo always makes a stylish pair—and we can’t wait to see what they wear next. As Fox’s sandals prove, the sky’s the limit.

Elevate your summer outfits with a pair of sandals inspired by Megan Fox.

