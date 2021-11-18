Maya Hawke Has a Fairytale Moment in Floral Gown and Pumps at Guggenheim Gala

Maya Hawke had her very own Cinderella moment at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala.

The “Stranger Things” star hit the red carpet in a sweeping gown from Dior’s spring 2017 haute couture collection. The sleeveless piece featured a black sheer ruched bodice with a black velvet bandeau and straps. The elegant piece was complete with a voluminous gown crafted from layers of sheer black tulle, as well as floral-printed nude tulle layers beneath. Hawke wore several rings as accessories.

Maya Hawke arrives at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala. CREDIT: Johns PKI/Splash News / SplashNews.com

Maya Hawke arrives at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala. CREDIT: Johns PKI/Splash News / SplashNews.com

For footwear, Hawke opted for a classic style, caught as she was lifting her gown’s large skirt. The actress wore a pair of pointed-toe black leather Dior pumps, accented with “J’Adior”-printed white slingback straps. Though her pair’s height was undetermined, it’s likely Hawke’s shoes featured stiletto heels to add an elegant and classic finish to her enchanting look.

Maya Hawke arrives at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala. CREDIT: Johns PKI/Splash News / SplashNews.com

Maya Hawke arrives at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala. CREDIT: Johns PKI/Splash News / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Hawke’s pumps. CREDIT: Johns PKI/Splash News / SplashNews.com

The Guggenheim International Gala is an annual event that takes place at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City’s Upper East Side neighborhood. The Gala gathers a range of celebrities, artists and influencers each year to raise funds for the museum and the arts—often with support from Dior, one of its longtime sponsors. This year’s fete brought forth a range of star attendees, including Lorde, Kat Graham, Jurnee Smollett, Hawke and more.

Click through the gallery to discover all the star arrivals from the 2021 Guggenheim Gala.