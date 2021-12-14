Marisa Tomei Dazzles in Gold Gown and Matching Heels at ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Marisa Tomei glittered in gold when she hit the red carpet for the premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in LA on Monday night in a dazzling look.

The “My Cousin Vinny” actress wore a long-sleeve gown, courtesy of Zuhair Murad, that featured gold sequins throughout the entire dress, as well as a slit along the left thigh and colorful jewel embellishments. Tomei also wore the designer to the 2017 premiere of “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” She kept her accessories simple and let the glamorous dress serve as the main event. She wore her brown locks in waves.

Marisa Tomei at the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere on Dec. 13. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Marisa Tomei at the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere on Dec. 13. CREDIT: River / MEGA

The actress matched her shoes to her dress perfectly by pairing it with gold strappy sandals. Her shiny metallic heels featured an ankle strap as well as a strap across the toes, and a thin stiletto heel reaching roughly 4 inches in height. The shoes added to the sleek look without overpowering the busy dress.

A closer look at Tomei’s shoes. CREDIT: River / MEGA

The “Wrestler” actress was just one of the celebrities to attend the premiere. Stars Zendaya and Tom Holland also hit the event, as well as Xochitl Gomez, Storm Reid and Jared Leto. Tomei has played Peter Parker’s Aunt May in the latest series of Marvel’s superhero movies, including “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

