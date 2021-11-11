Maren Morris Stuns in White-Hot Suit & Hidden Silver Sandals at CMA Awards

Maren Morris proves that you actually can wear all-white after Labor Day.

The “Chasing After You” singer attended the CMA Awards last night, where she made a sleek statement on the red carpet. For the ensemble, Morris sported a minimal white look that featured an oversized white coat and equally oversized trousers. Morris didn’t wear a top underneath the coat, which gave the moment an edgy twist.

Maren Morris at the CMAs yesterday in Nashville, Tennessee. CREDIT: MEGA

When it came down to the shoes, Morris slipped on a pair of metallic Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. The Italian luxury brand’s Jamila style features a strap across the toe, crystal bow accessory and 4-inch stiletto heel.

Morris has a distinct fashion aesthetic that is both sophisticated yet flirty. Through her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing styles like structured coats, printed separates, bodycon pieces, fun halters and flowy dresses. On the footwear front, she’s a fan of powerful pumps, height-defying platforms, sleek sandals and functional sneakers.

On the red carpet, Morris is known for churning out look after look of chic creations from design houses like Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, Alexander Wang and Rami Kadi Couture. Morris opts for multiple dress silhouettes from billowing trains to crystallized adornments to effervescent pops of color, and she matches the dramatic moments with the perfect shoe.

The singer is known for being a fashion fan who is always on the pulse of what’s hot and popular in the industry. She has gotten the opportunity to perform with the fashion brand Shein for a charity concert for the label’s Together Fest.

