Mandy Moore Goes Wild for Zebra Prints in Chic Midi Dress & Green Pumps at ‘This is Us’ Season 6 Premiere

Mandy Moore looked classy in animal print at the “This Is Us” Season 6 premiere in LA last night.

The 37-year-old looked chic as she stepped into Paramount Studios in a black and white zebra print dress. The gown featured a high neck as well as long sleeves and featured some pleated detailing on the top and below the waistline. The dress draped down to her ankles but left enough room to show off her fabulous footwear.

She sported neutral tones on her feet and wore a pair of hunter green pointed-toe pumps, which boasted a suede upper and stiletto heels to give her some height.

When it came to accessories, the “A Walk to Remember” actress kept it simple. She sported a silver jewel-encrusted ring and carried a small, black, top-strap handbag with metal detailing.

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a top shoe trend this year, especially as live events have returned and more people are dressing up. The style often streamlines any ensemble from its sleek silhouettes and daring heels. Stylish celebs such as Sarah Jessica Parker, Zendaya and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs from Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and Aquazzura.

“This is Us” creator Dan Fogleman announced that Season 6 will be the last of the hit NBC show. The series, which started in 2016, follows a family’s generational story and their experience grappling with family hardships and relationships. Moore plays Rebecca Pearson, the matriarch of the family.

