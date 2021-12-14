Madison Beer Arrives in Edgy Red Cutout Mini Dress and 6-Inch Heels to ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Premiere

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Madison Beer matched the red carpet in her wine-colored dress.

The “Baby” singer attended the premiere of the new Marvel movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on Monday night in LA. She wore a mini dress courtesy of Nensi Dojaka to the event. The ruby dress is made up of satin and features cutout detailing. It currently retails on Matches Fashion’s website for $1,015. The singer paired sheer black tights with the dress, as well as sheer black gloves to make the look more appropriate for the winter season.

Madison Beer at the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ premiere on Dec. 13. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Beer added a little extra height to her look with platform sandals. Her black strappy heels featured a square toe and an ankle strap with gold hardware. The platform sole added approximately 1 inch to the overall height of 6 inches. Platforms were wildly popular in 2020 and celebrities like Megan Fox, Hilary Duff and Chrissy Teigen all were seen in the towering shoes.

A closer look at Beer’s heels. CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

While she pulls off glamorous looks on the red carpet, Beer’s everyday style leans more on the relaxed side. Her outfit rotation includes more affordable pieces from Brandy Melville, Levi’s, Wrangler, Converse and more. On top of her own personal fashion taste, the “Life Support” singer can be found on the front row for major fashion shows such as Off-White and Ralph & Russo as well as in ad campaigns for American Eagle, ASOS and Missguided.

