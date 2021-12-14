‘Wonder Woman’ Lynda Carter Means Buisness in White Flared Suit and Boots for CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute

Lynda Carter at the 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute held at the Museum of Natural History in New York.

Looking heroic as ever, Lynda Carter showed up to the red carpet of the 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute wearing a white suit complete with interesting zipper detailing. The event took place at the Museum of Natural History in New York yesterday and brought together musicians, doctors, actors and more to celebrate the work they do in order to make the world a better place. Some of the event’s accolades include Top 10 CNN Heroes, Young Wonders, and of course, the audience’s choice of CNN Hero of the Year.

Lynda Carter at the 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute held at the Museum of Natural History on Dec. 12, 2021 in New York City. CREDIT: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEG The “Wonder Woman” actress’ chic look made the starlet look certainly heroic. Carter’s top was long-sleeved and tapered out at the bottom hem, billowing out and creating an hourglass silhouette that complimented her figure. Zipper details decorated her waist at an angle, also embellishing the hem of her white, fitted trousers. The metal detailing gave the look depth and edge, contrasting the rather professional outfit. Under the white blazer, the actress wore a black turtleneck, adding an extra layer of warmth. On her fingers, Carter wore an assortment of colorful silver rings with gemstones of all colors of the rainbow. On her wrist, she wore a bracelet with peachy pink stones. Carter completed the look with a little bling on her ear lobes

Lynda Carter at the 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute held at the Museum of Natural History on Dec. 12, 2021 in New York City. CREDIT: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEG On her feet, the former TV superhero wore black boots. The pants she wore were unzipped at the hem so as to show off her sturdy black boots, giving them a nice peekaboo moment. The look is powerful and exemplifies the actress’ personality, life, and career as she played one of the most heroic female comic book characters to have ever been written.

Lynda Carter’s shoes at the 15th Annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute. CREDIT: Steven Bergman/AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

