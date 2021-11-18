Lorde Creates an Unexpected Hair Helmet in Nude Gown and Pointed Pumps at Guggenheim Gala

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Lorde brought a unique take on formal dressing last night to the red carpet at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala.

The “Solar Power” musician arrived in a sweeping nude Dior gown, which featured a dark peach hue. The semi-sheer style included a strapless bodice and pleated skirt, and was cinched with a matching belt. Lorde kept her look’s accessories simple with sparkling drop earrings and several rings. However, the star’s greatest statement came from her hairstyle, which featured her brown locks twisted around her neck to form a helmet-like silhouette.

Lorde arrives at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala. CREDIT: Johns PKI/Splash News / SplashNews.com

For footwear, the “Perfect Places” singer wore a pair of pointed-toe pumps. The style appeared to feature beige leather uppers, as well as triangular toes and heels totaling at least 4 inches in height. The pair was a sharp choice for Lorde, creating a neutral base for her bolder gown and statement-making hair.

Lorde arrives at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala. CREDIT: Johns PKI/Splash News / SplashNews.com

A closer look at Lorde’s pumps. CREDIT: Johns PKI/Splash News / SplashNews.com

The Guggenheim International Gala is an annual event that takes place at the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City’s Upper East Side neighborhood. The Gala gathers a range of celebrities, artists and influencers each year to raise funds for the museum and the arts—often with support from Dior, one of its longtime sponsors. This year’s fete brought forth a range of star attendees, including Lorde, Kat Graham, Jurnee Smollett, Maya Hawke and more.

