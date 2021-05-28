Lil Nas X Shimmers in Edgy Iridescent Suit & Platform Heels at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Lil Nas X attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Los Angeles.

It looks like Lil Nas X stepped out of the ’80s on Thursday night at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The 22-year-old “Old Town Road” hitmaker arrived to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles showcasing his abs in an oversize iridescent silver power suit that was custom-made by Selam Fessahaye, an emerging Swedish-Eritrean costume designer.

The red carpet appearance is fresh off the heels of the rapper’s leather lace-up pant split during the performance of “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” on the season finale of “Saturday Night Live,” so it does make sense that he opted for a safer set of slacks this go-around. Even Elton John referenced Lil Nas X’s now-famous wardrobe malfunction in his iHeartRadio Music Awards acceptance speech: “He is a wonderful artist and has balls of steel.”

Lil Nas X attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Lil Nas X complemented his jazzy ensemble with white accents, such as a Telfar Small Shopping Bag, freshly-panted nails and platform patent boots. In addition to a sparkling diamond grill, the look’s jewelry is equally as bold. The two-time Grammy winner donned four hoop cuffs and dangly silver earrings by Austin James Smith, another young designer from New York City.

Lil Nas X attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards. CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Lil Nas X is known for taking his signature wild style to the next level. In fact, this isn’t the first time Lil Nas opted for an unexpected boot selection. Last weekend, the young artist wore the platform-sole combat boot, one of the season’s hottest shoe trends, for an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Chunkier styles are the new norm in celeb fashion, and have been experiencing a fresh revitalization from popular brands like Dr. Martens, Prada, Celine, Loewe and Bottega Veneta.

However, if you’re more of a ’70s-inspired shoe fan, or want a combination of the two platform styles, no sweat. Ahead, we rounded up some sky-high to modest white versions.

