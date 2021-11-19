Lady Gaga Turns Heads in Sequined Strapless Green Valentino Dress at ‘House of Gucci’ LA Premiere

To no one’s surprise, Lady Gaga made a head-turning arrival on the red carpet of the “House of Gucci” premiere in Los Angeles last night.

Lady Gaga arrives in Valentino at the “House of Gucci” LA premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

The actress sparkled all over — clad in diamonds and sequins. Her strapless bustier dress came with V-split around the bustline and had a flowing train. From Valentino’s spring 2021 “Code Temporal” Haute Couture collection, the light green gown incorporated iridescent silver sequins. She accessorized with diamonds around her neck and ears. Though hidden under the skirt’s hem, Lady Gaga looked to Pleaser for a pair of white heels.

Lady Gaga arrives in Valentino at “The House of Gucci” LA premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

The hitmaker has been on a whirlwind media blitz promoting the highly anticipated film, spanning red carpet premieres in London, New York and Milan. The drama will debut nationwide on Nov. 24.

Related Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek & More Sleek Celebrity Arrivals at 'House of Gucci' Premieres Vanessa Hudgens Goes Glam in Pink Belted Minidress, Cape Coat & Sky-High Platform Mules Lady Gaga Has Punk Rock Vibes in 8-Inch Heels, Stevie Nicks T-Shirt & Ripped Jeans in NYC

Co-stars Adam Driver, Al Pacino and Jared Leto also made appearances on the red carpet.

Lady Gaga, from left, Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Giannina Facio and Ridley Scott attend the “House of Gucci” LA premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

In “House of Gucci,” which hits theaters Nov. 24, the actress plays late fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci’s ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, who was convicted of orchestrating his 1995 murder. The Ridley Scott-directed film is based on Sara Gay Forden’s book “The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed.”

Lady Gaga arrives in NY wearing a custom Giorgio Armani Privé plush black velvet bustier column dress that features a crystal-embellished tulle halter prime. CREDIT: MEGA

On Tuesday, she was in New York for a screening wearing custom Giorgio Armani Privé; the “Chromatica” singer showed off a stunning black velvet bustier column dress featuring a crystal-embellished tulle halter prime and an oversized bow at the neck.

The show-stopping look brings to mind the selection of plush black velvet designs that Armani debuted on the runway at his fall ’18 haute couture show. For shoes, Gaga opted for a pair of her signature towering Pleaser Shoes boots. The “A Star Is Born” actress chose the brand’s XTREME-1020 style, which boasts a lace-up front and an approximately 4-inch platform and 8-inch heel.

See the best fashion moments from “House of Gucci” and Lady Gaga.