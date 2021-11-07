All the Glamorous Red Carpet Arrivals at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala

Last night, the 10th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala honored notable figures in the fashion, film, art and entertainment industries. In partnership with Gucci, this year’s event was co-chaired by Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow, and director Steven Spielberg and artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley. The gala’s proceeds benefited the museum’s film programs, as well as future exhibits, education and screenings.

This fall’s red carpet featured an array of glamorous ensembles, many by Gucci, that featured statement-making and dynamic details. Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X went the bold route with ensembles featuring allover logos and vibrant colors, while other stars like Billie Eilish and Elle Fanning stuck to sultry outfits crafted from sheer fabric and lace. Still, stars like Salma Hayek and Olivia Wilde brought sparkling glamour to the carpet with sleek sequin gowns.

Where footwear was concerned, many attendees wore the Italian label’s classic loafers and leather boots. Others took the daring route with sky-high pumps and sandals, as seen during Alessandro Michele’s tenure as Gucci’s creative director.

Miley Cyrus wore one of the evening’s boldest outfits, hailing from Gucci’s “Aria” collection with Balenciaga. Her white blazer, top-handle handbag and pointed-toe stiletto boot pants — all based on Balenciaga silhouettes — were printed with the label’s black “Balenciaga” logo. This was overlapped with a vibrant multicolored floral print from Gucci’s own archives, creating a monochrome printed statement.

Miley Cyrus attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Lil Nas X took a similarly bold approach to the red carpet, wearing a deep yellow slim-fitting suit printed with Gucci’s double G logo. The “Montero” musician’s bold set featured sleeves covered in dramatic pink feathers, creating a disco-ready statement. The star’s look was complete with a peachy pink shirt, crystal jewelry and sparkly logo-printed socks tucked into brown leather Gucci loafers.

Lil Nas X attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Billie Eilish brought sleek style to the LACMA gala in a lacy black ensemble. The “Happier Than Ever” musician wore a cream silk bustier trimmed in black floral lace, layered beneath a sheer black Gucci logo-print top and black faux-fur coat. Her look was complete with a glittering black lace skirt, as well as matching tights and black patent platform sandals.

Billie Eilish attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

“Bling Empire” star Christine Chiu took a similarly sleek approach to dressing for the LACMA event, while paying homage to Gucci’s history. Chiu donned a sharp black gown from the brand’s Tom Ford-designed era, which featured a slim fit, flowing train and geometric embroidery that created a bustier-like silhouette. Her ensemble was complete with a buckled neckline that featured one short and one long sleeve, creating a sultry cutout effect, as well as Vrai diamond earrings.

Christine Chiu attends the LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

