Kristin Davis Wows in Floor-Length Blue Gown for ‘And Just Like That’ Red Carpet Premiere

The cast of HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That” arrived on the red carpet for the series premiere in NY in sleek style. Actress Kristin Davis, who plays Charlotte York Goldenblatt, was no exception, stunning in a floor-length, deep blue gown.

Kristin Davis at “And Just Like That” premiere. CREDIT: AP

The starlet’s dress hung off her shoulders, draping at her bust in a heart-shape, giving the dress a sweetheart neckline. The ruffles and gathered sleeves gave the otherwise flat dress dimension and texture. Davis also held a blue clutch with a silver clasp in her hand that matched the hue.

Kristin Davis attends the premiere of HBO’s “And Just Like That” at the Museum of Modern Art on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in New York. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Davis’ shoes are not visible beyond her dress hem. Even when the cameras aren’t rolling, Davis plays a huge part in the consignment industry as the ambassador for popular second-hand store Goodwill. In her spare time, the actress also produces the popular drama and documentary “Gardeners of Eden” about a dying population of elephants in Kenya.

Her co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and more joined her on the red carpet.

“And Just Like That” reunites beloved “Sex and the City” characters Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) navigating friendships and romance after the HBO series ended in 2004. The reboot comes 11 years after the release of the “Sex and the City 2” movie in 2010. “And Just Like That” will debut on HBO Max on Dec. 9.

